The Shirk Report – Volume 654
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– I want the chips with the dip
– What.. is that thing?!
– Couple times a
week year
– When will companies learn that Internet naming contests will always end this way lol
– The costume names to avoid infringement are gold | Thank you Governor!
– Why climbing up a tree is not a good escape plan
– It’s pizza, only everything is pineapple
– Oh Bella!
– I’m disappointed but I understand
– How it started, how it’s going
– Marketing
– I think he likes his new coat
– Found this strangely satisfying
– Never gets old
– Whaaaaaaat
– What!
– I will never leave a fallen comrade
– The circle is complete
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Let’s Kill All the Leaf Blowers
– How Halloween Became a Thing in Japan
– A compilation of original 1851 reviews of Moby-Dick.
– The Top 100 winners gallery of Close-up Photographer of the Year 03 (2021)
– Mark Zuckerberg: Founder’s Letter 2021
– The 404 error page for the Financial Times is full of economic jokes
– Beishan Broadcast Wall: Taiwan’s eerie sonic weapon
– How the Maestro Got His Hands Back
– The Art of Not Taking Things Personally
– The Methods of Moral Panic Journalism
5 VIDEOS
