Oct 28, 2021
This is What Your Dogs are Up To When You Leave the House
Do you ever wonder what your dogs do when you leave the house? Well these owners did, so they set up pup cams to find out. While some took the time to chill out on the coach, others took the opportunity to go on the forbidden kitchen counters and other surfaces of interest.
Now if you were a dog and had the run of the place, what would you do with all that free time? I’d probably figure out a way to turn on the television and watch some classics!
