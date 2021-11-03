Nov 24, 2021
3 Circles (1 Hidden) Drawn With a Single Continuous Line by Tyler Foust
Tyler Foust (featured previously here and here) shared his most recent artwork and it’s fantastic. 3 circles (1 hidden), drawn with a single, continuous line that does not intersect.
For those curious, the line starts just to the left of the black circle (at the perimeter, approx. 9 o’clock). And like all of Tyler’s previous works, if you look hard enough, you can find his signature somewhere in the continuous line 🙂
For more, you can find Tyler’s work on Instagram and Etsy. Tyler says prints will be available on his Etsy page on December 4th.
