The Shirk Report – Volume 661
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Weekdays vs Weekends
– He forgot he shaved his moustache
– Look at Elon, so inspirational
– He’s not wrong, but why you gotta pick on 7?
– Dear Restroom Artist:
– A front flip?!!?
– The book title was a nice touch
– Can you imagine?
– Doth your eyes deceive you?
– A rare insult
– Future me, down bad
– An admirable purpose
– He had her going
– Don’t play with my emotions
– Here’s a little measuring secret baker’s sometime’s use
– The perfect genre doesn’t exi…
– Pretty amazing
– You were loved Kyle
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Renay Mandel Corren
– Ten people who helped shape science in 2021
– Cultures Where Men and Women Don’t Speak the Same Language
– The Literary Clock
– Emoji to Scale (scroll)
– The wildly popular holiday island of Bali had just 45 international tourists in 2021
– According to Vogue, These Are the 78 Best Documentaries of All Time
– The Bloomberg Businessweek 2021 Jealousy List
– Reuters: Pictures of the year 2021
– Mel Brooks on losing the loves of his life: ‘People know how good Carl Reiner was, but not how great’
5 VIDEOS
HERE’S TO YOUR FUTURE SELF THIS WEEKEND
