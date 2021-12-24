Dec 24, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 662

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When the order of sizzling fajitas goes to another table
The day he learned babies poo in diapers
This warning sign
That was quick
Wait, what?
Burger Boy
This guy won Christmas
Okay this guy too
Okay fine, these wives also completely nailed it
Time to switch it up Dwayne
– It’s observation time: Wrapped | Queue | Living in a society
This dog has had a ruff day year
The most satisfying snowmen ever
I raise you, a carrot
I wouldn’t be mad if someone got me this for Xmas
Oh hail naw!
Story time!
Yarrrr, gotcha matey
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Most Powerful Photos Of 2021
How We Came to Depend on the Week Despite its Artificiality
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.
What if we expressed time in units of Betty White
The 50 Best Books of Literary Journalism of the 21st Century
Debunking the Myth of Homo Sapiens Superiority
Doughnuts: The fried treat that conquered the modern world
10 lessons in productivity and brainstorming from The Beatles
Why Does Coffee Make Me Poop?
13 Surreal Pictures From 2021

 

5 VIDEOS + Lisa Guerrero

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WISHING YOU AND YOURS
A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️

 

funny scary dog over fence The Shirk Report – Volume 662

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter