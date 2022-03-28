28-Year-Old Woman Goes Viral For Explaining Why She Doesn’t Want to Have Kids

Having kids is definitely not for everyone and it seems like more and more younger people are choosing not to be parents.

And a young woman named Morgan Sloss took to Buzzfeed to share the reasons why her and her partner Bradley have decided NOT to have kids…because they get asked that big question all the time.

Here are five of the reasons she gave.

1. The expense.

Sloss said, “As a millennial, I’ve gotten to the age where I dream – on a daily basis, TBH – about buying a house with a little backyard for my doggo. But if I had kids, dreams of homeownership would fly right out the window.

In 2017, the US government released a report estimating the average cost of raising a child is $233,610. Ummm, not on my salary!”

2. The limits.

“Traveling is one of my favorite things in life. Visiting beautiful places, trying delicious food, enjoying various cultures, meeting new people – I want all of it! My partner and I have only traveled to a few countries together so far, and that’s when we’ve made some of our favorite memories.

But having kids really limits your adventures. For example, when we went to New Zealand, we went black water rafting through glowworm caves and climbed waterfalls. Obviously, you can’t do that kind of stuff with babies in your arms. I guess you could leave the kids with babysitters every time you go on vacation? But by the time you’re a parent, you probably don’t want to leave them behind!”

3. The diapers.

“I have a huge family, and there’s no shortage of kids. I love popping in, spoiling them with gifts, and having so much fun with them.

But as soon as someone needs a diaper change or gets cranky, I get to give them back! It’s like having some of the good bits of parenthood without any negatives.”

4. The process.

“I understand the basic concept, but god**mn. You want me to push a WHAT out of my WHERE?! And the idea of a C-section is just as scary; they don’t even put you to sleep! I cannot imagine the pain of childbirth, and I have zero interest to try it out.

Plus, the maternal mortality rate has shockingly been increasing each year in the US. The CDC released a 2020 report stating that out of every 100,000 births, there are 23.8 deaths. These statistics drastically worsen when you look at women of color; for example, the mortality rate for Black women jumps to 55.3 deaths. No matter how you look it, childbirth is scary and dangerous.”

5. The sleep.

Sloss added,

“This is probably true for most people, but there’s nothing I love more than sleeping in during the weekend. And when I don’t get enough sleep, I am one grumpy lady! I cannot imagine willingly sacrificing my sleep for another person.”