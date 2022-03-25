Mar 25, 2022
Customer Complained About the “Land, Air & Sea” McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing
McDonald’s occasionally releases celebrity-inspired sandwiches at their locations and their “Land, Air & Sea” sandwich was based on something that actor Jack Black talked about a while ago.
This sandwich features a Big Mac, a chicken sandwich, and a fish filet.
But a customer who wasn’t satisfied with how the sandwich was delivered to them and his wife shared a TikTok video about him getting in touch with the restaurant.
Take a look at what happened.
@anna_kathryn_k @McDonald’s he would like a refund or a real Land Air & Sea #refund #funny ♬ original sound – Anna Kathryn
Confused? It might be because the sandwich doesn’t exist.
TikTokers didn’t understand either. Here’s what they had to say.
Pretty silly right?