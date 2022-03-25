Mar 25, 2022

Customer Complained About the “Land, Air & Sea” McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

McDonald’s occasionally releases celebrity-inspired sandwiches at their locations and their “Land, Air & Sea” sandwich was based on something that actor Jack Black talked about a while ago.

This sandwich features a Big Mac, a chicken sandwich, and a fish filet.

But a customer who wasn’t satisfied with how the sandwich was delivered to them and his wife shared a TikTok video about him getting in touch with the restaurant.

Take a look at what happened.

@anna_kathryn_k @McDonald’s he would like a refund or a real Land Air & Sea #refund #funny ♬ original sound – Anna Kathryn

Confused? It might be because the sandwich doesn’t exist.

TikTokers didn’t understand either. Here’s what they had to say.

mcdonalds sandwich complaint 7 1643991736634 Customer Complained About the Land, Air & Sea McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

mcdonalds sandwich complaint 8 1643991718799 Customer Complained About the Land, Air & Sea McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

mcdonalds sandwich complaint 6 1643991744481 Customer Complained About the Land, Air & Sea McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

mcdonalds sandwich complaint 5 1643991752005 Customer Complained About the Land, Air & Sea McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

mcdonalds sandwich complaint 4 1643991760895 Customer Complained About the Land, Air & Sea McDonald’s Sandwich and TikTokers Are Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Pretty silly right?

