Mar 14, 2022
Get Tough Stains Out of Your Plastic Containers the Easy Way
A TikTok user shared a video about how to get rid of those tough stains that always seem to appear in our plastic containers.
And we all know how frustrating that can be…
Take a look at what she had to say.
@adikempler This hack has saved so many of my Tupperware friends. Try it!!!! #fyp #cookingvideos #cookinghacks #lifehacks #hacks #stainremover #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – adikempler
As you can see, it’s easy and it doesn’t take much time at all to do it this way!
Good luck scrubbing out those stains!