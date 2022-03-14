Mar 14, 2022

Get Tough Stains Out of Your Plastic Containers the Easy Way

A TikTok user shared a video about how to get rid of those tough stains that always seem to appear in our plastic containers.

And we all know how frustrating that can be…

Take a look at what she had to say.

@adikempler This hack has saved so many of my Tupperware friends. Try it!!!! #fyp #cookingvideos #cookinghacks #lifehacks #hacks #stainremover #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – adikempler

As you can see, it’s easy and it doesn’t take much time at all to do it this way!

Good luck scrubbing out those stains!

twistedsifter on facebook Get Tough Stains Out of Your Plastic Containers the Easy Way

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter