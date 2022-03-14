Mar 14, 2022
Learn How You Can Keep Avocados Fresh for up to a Month
A lot of folks out there love avocados and, since they can be pretty expensive, they want to make them be as fresh as possible AND to last as long as possible.
According to one Facebook user, the best thing you can do is put your avocados in water in your refrigerator if you want them to be fresh for up to a month.
Easy does it, right?
The Facebook post is included below. Take a look!
