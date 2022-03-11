Mar 11, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 673

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Turning 50
Cool prosthetic fingers
Rock skull in Angeles National Forest
He’s so stingy with his bike
Twinsies!
Every earthquake last year
Nature has found my dog
Bald problems
Loving the new lamp
Right of way
daenerystargaryenrayarrghh!
The only safe way to hitchhike
Inside a Bass Clarinet
When ski ballet was a thing
Cheese-adjacent painting
Enormous squid egg
Spring in Paris
Revenge served warm
10 ARTICLES

Where to Stream 34 of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
The Biggest Challenges Of Feeding Kids, And Tips to Make Life Easier
The Big Mac Index: A Measure of Purchasing Power Parity
How Electric Vehicles Could Help Power California’s Homes
Untangling true crime: Inside the ethics of Hollywood’s greatest guilty pleasure
My Son Wants a Sibling. How do I tell him he’s not getting one?
The inevitability of the office romance
Things in The News That Mysteriously Got Swept Under The Rug Will Leave You Unsettled
It Reduces Anxiety, and 5 Other Scientific Benefits to Smiling
39 People Share the Things That Are on Their Bucket Lists

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

