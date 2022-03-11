The Shirk Report – Volume 673
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Turning 50
– Cool prosthetic fingers
– Rock skull in Angeles National Forest
– He’s so stingy with his bike
– Twinsies!
– Every earthquake last year
– Nature has found my dog
– Bald problems
– Loving the new lamp
– Right of way
– daenerystargaryenrayarrghh!
– The only safe way to hitchhike
– Inside a Bass Clarinet
– When ski ballet was a thing
– Cheese-adjacent painting
– Enormous squid egg
– Spring in Paris
– Revenge served warm
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Where to Stream 34 of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
– The Biggest Challenges Of Feeding Kids, And Tips to Make Life Easier
– The Big Mac Index: A Measure of Purchasing Power Parity
– How Electric Vehicles Could Help Power California’s Homes
– Untangling true crime: Inside the ethics of Hollywood’s greatest guilty pleasure
– My Son Wants a Sibling. How do I tell him he’s not getting one?
– The inevitability of the office romance
– Things in The News That Mysteriously Got Swept Under The Rug Will Leave You Unsettled
– It Reduces Anxiety, and 5 Other Scientific Benefits to Smiling
– 39 People Share the Things That Are on Their Bucket Lists
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND