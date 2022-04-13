Apr 13, 2022
A Bird Chased a Paper Airplane Thrown From the 33rd Floor of a Building
A man named Paul Chareth threw a paper airplane off of the 33rd floor of a building in Miami, Florida just to see what would happen…and look at this thing go!
Watch the video all the way to the end to see what a bird did at the end of the paper airplane’s journey.
@pchareth Sent this paper airplane to Cuba. I can’t believe the bird at the end #fypシ #funny #LaysGoldenDuet ♬ original sound – Paul Chareth
And then we tried it again and this one went on quite a journey, too.
@pchareth Reply to @chrcha_wtvr We had to go and fish this one out with our kayaks afterwards. 50k and we’ll send one off the Burj #fypシ #funny #LaysGoldenDuet ♬ original sound – Paul Chareth
Here’s another attempt…we don’t know why this is so satisfying, but it is.
@pchareth Reply to @rawwfishingyt another trip to Cuba #fypシ #funny #LaysGoldenDuet #paperplane ♬ original sound – Paul Chareth
And Chareth was also nice enough to share a video of a throw at night.
It’s a lot of fun!
@pchareth Red eye paper airplane flight to Miami #fypシ #MaiselChallenge #MakeItGucci ♬ original sound – Paul Chareth