A Woman’s Job Application Was Denied Because of Her Voicemail Message

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she said the outgoing message on her voicemail caused a job application of hers to be denied.

Zanaya Jones said her message said, “What’s up, what’s up, what’s up? It’s your girl Naya and I’m back with another banking banger. Leave your number, yeah, and all that, yeah.”

And here’s the video with what a man at a grocery store telling her what he thought of her message.

Here’s what folks on TikTok had to say about what happened.

This person was perplexed by the situation and thought she sounded adorable in her message.

And this person said while it wasn’t a professional message, it wasn’t vulgar or bad.

And this person said the guy should have just matched her energy.

Another TikTokker said it sounds like this place has a lot of red flags.

And another person said it sounded like this would not have been a good place to work anyway.