Apr 1, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 676

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Unexplained lines appear in upstate NY sky
Because, house parties
The Oscars slap heard round the world
Things that usually don’t work the first time
“This is why we don’t have nice things!”
“Make way for the king!”
View from abandoned Croatian fortress
Sword play
Unfortunate middle initial nametag
Scary magnificent mushroom growing
Soda brands in Nepal
You know he’s silently judging
Truck driver diner drawing
Nikola Jokic’s passing is stupid good
No joke embroidery
Smooth squeeze pass…or not
Here’s hoping for spring
Mirror fix
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

How An Ivy League School Turned Against A Student
Why Buffalo Wings Are Always Served With A Side Of Celery
Cities With The Lowest Average Monthly Rent For Two-Bedroom Apartments In The US, Ranked
The Guys Who Get Off on Being Friendzoned
Watch NASA’s record-breaking astronaut return home on a Russian spacecraft
Social media can hit kids hard at different ages
With ‘Abbot Elementary,’ Quinta Brunson has revived the sitcom
Metaverse Fashion Week was a weird dystopian fever dream
16 Security Guards Dish On The Weirdest Thing They’ve Seen On A Shift
How To Make Friends While Traveling

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screen Shot 2022 03 29 at 9.33.32 PM The Shirk Report Volume 676

