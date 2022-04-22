Apr 22, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 680

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Now that I have your attention
Peer pressure and balding
They’re always watching
The pitcher was a bit behind
Easter Bunny, Furries, what’s the difference?
A chess G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)
At least one person is an island
An extreme way to fend off robbers
Teens, right?
Sneaking a bite
He’s a nervous shopper
Budget gourmet
Clever church sign IMO
A turkey learns to trust
Iridescent cloud
1967 local news goes from black & white to color in real time
Itchy fox
Oil painting of Clint Eastwood’s “Josey Wales”
10 ARTICLES

Influencers Dub Revolve Festival ‘Fyre Festival 2.0’
8 Brewmasters Share Behind-The-Scenes Secrets
Fight Carbon. With Coin.
Is It Wrong to Refuse to Cook Vegan for My Daughter All the Time?
Julia Robers Reveals Reason Behind 20-Year Break From Rom-Coms
Narcissists share these 5 toxic spending habits, says psychologist
Steakhouses Are Overrated and You Know It
John Daly’s son – who has played one college golf tournament – signs NIL deal with Hooters
The Stranger-Than-Fiction Art Heist That Inspired ‘The Duke’
How to build a perfect dehydrated food kit

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

