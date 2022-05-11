11 “Harry Potter” Movie Moments That Aren’t In The Books
Whether you came to the fandom with the books or the films, each person’s attachment to the Harry Potter franchise is unique. You might think one is better than the other, or maybe you prefer one of the movies to the book or vice versa, but if you’re an avid reader, you know they changed more than a little bit from text to screen.
If you’re not obsessed with the print material, then you might not know these 11 favorite movie moments weren’t in the books at all.
11. Harry Loves Magic
“In The Goblet of Fire when Harry says, ‘I love magic.’…
Us too, Harry, us too.”
—smokingkrillz
10. Lighting Their Wands
“The lighting of the wands after Dumbledore’s death to show respect.
Maggie Smith and Gemma Jones’ expressions just make it so much sadder.”
—petty-dabbler
9. Dancing Lessons
“The dancing lessons in Goblet of Fire make me laugh every time.
It’s a great laugh amid a very serious plot, and Ron’s expression while dancing with Professor McGonagall is priceless!”
—katelyns4554f5bdf
8. Getting Closer
“In Prisoner of Azkaban when Ron and Hermione are at the Shrieking Shack.
She says, ‘Should we move closer?’ and Ron gets nervous thinking she means closer to each other.
It gives a glimpse into the beginning of their romance.”
—briannae413d4e1a4
7. Dudley Disappears
“I like in The Sorcerer’s Stone when they’re at the zoo. The glass disappears, and Dudley falls in the cage and gets trapped.
In the books, the glass disappears, but Dudley doesn’t fall in.
I know it isn’t a big difference, but I think it’s a really funny moment in the movies that gives Dudley what he deserves for bullying Harry, and it should have been in the books.”
—nicole253
6. Standing Up to Snape
“Harry standing up to Snape in front of the whole school.
Snape asks anyone with information about Harry’s whereabouts to step forward, and out walks Harry like a total legend.”
—Dumbdrunkanddeadly
5. First Kiss
“I love seeing Ron and Hermione actually killing the Horcrux in the Chamber of Secrets and then having their first kiss there.
In the book, we only hear them talk about it, and then their first kiss is after, in front of Harry.
I like that the movie can take us away from Harry and show Ron and Hermione sharing a private moment.”
—bexobexo
4. Hermione’s parents
“In Deathly Hallows Part 1, we see Hermione Obliviating her parents and her picture disappearing from the frames.
It’s such a beautiful scene with beautiful music.
In the book, we know it happens, but it’s just mentioned.
It was nice to see it play out — kicking things off with some emotion.”
—morgann4c0d3fc7b
3. Snape’s Stare
“My husband’s favorite line that always gets me, too, is in The Half-Blood Prince when Snape tells Harry that Dumbledore is away.
Then, when Harry asks where he’s gone, Snape just stares for a second and walks away.
Alan Rickman was just *chef’s kiss*!” —
elizabethm458d5ac71
2. Elder Wand
“Harry breaking the Elder Wand was beautiful.
He knew the world would be better off without it.
If it was broken, there would be no chance of anyone being seduced by its power.”
—cupboardwitch
1. Sirius’ Moment
“In Order of the Phoenix, Harry confides in Sirius and says he’s scared he’s becoming bad.
Sirius tells him he’s not a bad person, he’s a very good person who bad things have happened to.
It shows a very vulnerable moment, whereas in the book, Sirius shrugs it off as Harry just needing rest.”
—Smokeyoak
These are unforgettable moments, one and all, which makes the movies just as indispensable to the canon as the books, if you ask me!
