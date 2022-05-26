May 26, 2022

A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

An incredibly cute chihuahua named Joya performed a portion of Swan Lake with her human Karin Baumann at a competition in 2021 and it was downright delightful.

Here you can see the pair getting their routine started.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.20.10 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

And here’s Joya looking to her mom for what to do next.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.20.39 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

Joya giving mom a high-five.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.21.01 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

The little pooch seems to be keeping up with her human just fine during the performance.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.21.48 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

Uh oh, there’s the black swan.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.24.50 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

And then we Joya, Karin, and the two swans all in one shot.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.24.59 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

And the conclusion where the dynamic duo got a round of applause.

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 5.25.11 PM A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human

Photo Credit: YouTube

Take a look at the video of the performance below.

We think you’re gonna love it!

