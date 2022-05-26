May 26, 2022
A Chihuahua Danced “Swan Lake” With Her Human
An incredibly cute chihuahua named Joya performed a portion of Swan Lake with her human Karin Baumann at a competition in 2021 and it was downright delightful.
Here you can see the pair getting their routine started.
And here’s Joya looking to her mom for what to do next.
Joya giving mom a high-five.
The little pooch seems to be keeping up with her human just fine during the performance.
Uh oh, there’s the black swan.
And then we Joya, Karin, and the two swans all in one shot.
And the conclusion where the dynamic duo got a round of applause.
Take a look at the video of the performance below.
We think you’re gonna love it!