Funny Tweets About Cats and Dogs You Need In Your Life
If there’s one thing that can make the people of the world come together, it’s funny tweets about cats and dogs.
Because we can all agree that we love them!
So go ahead and enjoy these tweets that will put a smile on your face.
1.
My favorite thing is when I stay up too late and my dog passive aggressively puts herself to bed without me, like “YOU do what you want but SOME us have work in the morning.”
— Ayana Gray (@AyanaGray) April 16, 2022
2.
A tale as old as time.
📸: Reddit user ProvidenciaF pic.twitter.com/KlTPPDL0pq
— Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) April 19, 2022
3.
why is this so true 😭 pic.twitter.com/xjztZv2sMe
— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) April 19, 2022
4.
Dog portal.. pic.twitter.com/ejEAeLmgvz
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 20, 2022
5.
Glenn loves macaroni night pic.twitter.com/cSGYa93i9r
— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) April 16, 2022
6.
Fun story I just heard about a friend of a friend: while in zoom court, her cat walked across the screen. When she tried to move him off camera, the legal reporter asked for the name of her “legal assistant.” And that’s how Stan the cat got entered into an official trial record.
— ®️achael Dickzen (@rachaeldickzen) April 21, 2022
7.
PSA this is NOT OKAY
cats only do this when they are EXTREMELY hungry for an entire rotissererie chicken pic.twitter.com/P4vDjLSjNF
— Steel A Jeeg 🎮 Elden Ring (PS4) (@DogBarkingBees) April 21, 2022
8.
I want to paint this pic.twitter.com/BYDNkjEjmc
— Pyrrhica – painter of cats (@pyrrhicaart) April 21, 2022
9.
sooo important to keep your cat stimulated by asking it questions like “who’s my cute guy” “who’s the smallest little guy” “who’s my tiny little cutie pie mr man” “where’s my little friend. where is my tiny little friend”
— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 17, 2022
10.
there is no such thing as a domesticated cat. what we have done to dogs is impressive and obvious. what we have done to cats, so far as i can tell, is nothing
— brb (@funandnormal) April 19, 2022