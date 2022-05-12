May 12, 2022

Funny Tweets About Cats and Dogs You Need In Your Life

If there’s one thing that can make the people of the world come together, it’s funny tweets about cats and dogs.

Because we can all agree that we love them!

So go ahead and enjoy these tweets that will put a smile on your face.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

twistedsifter on facebook Funny Tweets About Cats and Dogs You Need In Your Life

Categories: ANIMALS, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter