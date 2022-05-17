May 17, 2022

Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

I guess at some jobs, sharing memes isn’t the best idea.

And a man found this out the hard way when he was suspended after he posted a meme in a work chat.

A delivery driver named Nickolas was suspended from work for two days and it all started with these messages from management in a group chat.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.40.59 PM Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.41.06 PM Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

And here’s the meme that got the man suspended from his job.

The meme shows a drowning man with his hand up that reads “Drivers with increased route sizes wanting a raise or peak season bonus.”

And a hand representing management slaps the drowning man’s hand with a “Congrats” added on.

Screen Shot 2022 05 16 at 4.53.31 PM Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

Apparently, management didn’t find this meme to be very funny and the suspension was handed down.

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit when Nickolas shared what happened on Reddit.

This person made a sarcastic comment about what happened.

legendary meme antiwork 5 1650040760987 Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

And isn’t this just hurting others at the company?

legendary meme antiwork 4 1650040704947 Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

And this person was pretty confused as to why they’d suspend someone for this and make the work days of the other employees even harder.

legendary meme antiwork 7 1650040851152 Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

Photo Credit: Reddit

You better be careful about what you share in your work chats, people…

twistedsifter on facebook Overworked Man Claims He Was Suspended for Posting a Meme in His Work Chat

