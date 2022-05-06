The Shirk Report – Volume 682
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Heff letter found in late grandpa’s things
– How to fix a stale hot dog bun
– Whose leg is it anyway?
– Unspinning a Ferrari
– Construction worker glitching
– Escher’s Relativity (1953)
– Same hat, different day
– A real softie
– 20 sheets of paper folded with zero cuts
– One of Mars’ moons eclipsing the sun
– Eye-popping trip to Splash Mountain
– Keep your eye on the ball
– Came for the BBQ, stayed for the view
– 35mm strapped to drone
– Somebody has to be the pepperoni
– Kangaroo vs. glass door
– Congratulations to 2022 grads
– Starting ’em a wee bit early
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Inside the space hotel scheduled to open in 2025
– 10 People Who Couldn’t Believe They Were Fired Over Text Message
– The Best Potato Chips On Earth, According to Food Professionals
– One Good Thing: The cartoon dog who taught me how to be a dad
– A guide to sharing streaming service logins while you still can
– The 30 best educational podcasts for learning what you missed in school
– How the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert Became the Biggest All-Star Gig of the ’90s
– Woman Goes Viral by Telling the Unfiltered Truth about Paralysis
– The last phone boxes: broken glass, cider cans and – amazingly – a dial tone
– Mother’s Day Traditions Around the World
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
