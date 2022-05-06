May 6, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 683

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Heff letter found in late granpa’s things
How to fix a stale hot dog bun
Whose leg is it anyway?
Unspinning a Ferrari
Construction worker glitching
Escher’s Relativity (1953)
Same hat, different day
A real softie
20 sheets of paper folded with zero cuts
One of Mars’ moons eclipsing the sun
Eye-popping trip to Splash Mountain
Keep your eye on the ball
Came for the BBQ, stayed for the view
35mm strapped to drone
Somebody has to be the pepperoni
Kangaroo vs. glass door
Congratulations to 2022 grads
Starting ’em a wee bit early
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Inside the space hotel scheduled to open in 2025
10 People Who Couldn’t Believe They Were Fired Over Text Message
The Best Potato Chips On Earth, According to Food Professionals
One Good Thing: The cartoon dog who taught me how to be a dad
A guide to sharing streaming service logins while you still can
The 30 best educational podcasts for learning what you missed in school
How the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert Became the Biggest All-Star Gig of the ’90s
Woman Goes Viral by Telling the Unfiltered Truth about Paralysis
The last phone boxes: broken glass, cider cans and – amazingly – a dial tone
Mother’s Day Traditions Around the World

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screen Shot 2022 05 04 at 12.31.32 PM The Shirk Report Volume 683

