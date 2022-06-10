10 Bad Bosses Who Refused Time off Requests
Dealing with a bad boss is really the pits!
But I have a feeling the ones you and I have had to put up with weren’t as bad as these folks.
Take a look at some bosses who are definitely BAD.
1.
Guess who’s request off work got denied for their own wedding 🤪
PTO BABY prepare the others I ain’t gone be there 😚😚😚
— M, RN 👩🏻⚕️ (@PostOpPrincess) April 12, 2022
2.
My dog was dying in my arms and I asked my boss if I could please not come in ( gave him a reason) and all he tells me is to put my dead dog in the freezer and show up now and to get over it
— Neoma Peterson (@NeomaPeterson16) April 13, 2022
3.
When I got married, they wouldn’t give me the day before my wedding off so a coworker traded shifts with me. My boss called me while I was on my way to my rehearsal dinner with my Mom in the car & proceeded to yell at me. She said most nurses work the day before & I was selfish.
— Tamaro Hanna,MSN, RN (@Fear2Maro) April 12, 2022
4.
My boss told one of our co-workers that it wasn’t important for him to attend his mom’s burial since he has other siblings that would be there.
— Half Blood Prince (@the_darkness_xo) April 13, 2022
5.
my boss lied to HR about my mom being on her death bed and said it was “a distant relative” and i was denied my request. i drove my ass to the office that next morning to talk to HR directly and scold my boss for rewording and lying to HR about what i said
— lesley (@LA_NativeChica) April 12, 2022
6.
Ha! Good for you. Remembering the Asst. Manager job I had where my boss asked me to POSTPONE my breast cancer surgery bc it wasn’t “convenient” for him.
— Susan (@tlily1024) April 13, 2022
7.
I planned a trip to Europe and got my time off approved a YEAR IN ADVANCE. 3 weeks before they canceled it. I said dont make me choose cause you’re not going to like the answer. I quit and spent a month in Europe
— lyndajorn (@lyndajorn2) April 13, 2022
8.
Called out the day after my mother died unexpectedly. I was in training and shadowing, so no not critical to the job. Boss yelled at me and said she wouldn’t allow it again. You mean, if my mother dies again?
Decided not to go forward with job, and let HER boss know why.
— RockyColo (@RockyColo) April 12, 2022
9.
As an OR nurse I was denied the day off to testify in the criminal assault trial of the man who almost killed me. The DA said, “I have literally never had this happen, guess I’ll have to issue you a subpoena they can’t refuse?”
— Tammi Lee (@TammiLe64354278) April 12, 2022
10.
My daughter died at 12 days old and I was on FMLA due to emergency C-section (severe preeclampsia). My work called the day before her funeral and asked when they could put me back on the schedule. I said, maybe let me bury my child first and I’ll get back to you.
— Heather Brodzenski (@Littlebrod13) April 12, 2022