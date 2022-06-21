Jun 21, 2022

People Are Disagreeing About the Correct Answer to This Math Problem

Okay, math whizzes, here is your time to shine.

A woman shared a math problem on Twitter that got people talking, and disagreeing, about what the correct answer is.

Take a look at the problem.

And she posted what she thinks the answer is.

And this guy agreed and said he came to that conclusion via the BODMAS Rule, which you can see in his tweet below.

But this Tweeter had another rule they use, the PEMDAS rule, and they came up with an answer of 16.

And this guy agreed with 16.

And then an expert weighed in.

But folks kept going around in circles.

Apparently, the consensus is that BOTH answers are correct.

Ugh, math…

