The Shirk Report – Volume 686
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Getting to the point
– “Keep sawing! I’ve got it under control!”
– One honest toaster
– Huge missile barrage intercepted by Iron Drone
– Bodypainting into Sharon Stone
– When you’re here, you’re family
– Too easy
– Down low, too slow
– Back after vacation
– Zelda vending machine
– Double the pride
– 1975 Mr. Olympia
– Safety snail
– Low tide
– This counts as “beach-theme” for the bathroom, right?
– It’s not like they’re Blockbuster
– Falconry
– Super flower blood moon composition
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Easiest Way to Get Every Unpopped Kernel From Your Popcorn
– Elvis Presley’s daughter reacts to Baz Lurhmann’s upcoming biopic of her father
– See the Island in Maldives Made Entirely of Trash
– Odd Photos That Will Make You Look Twice
– Can You Remember the Plot of Avatar?
– He Planned a Treasure Hunt for the Ages — Until He Went Missing
– Nearly 80% of young people don’t know what to trust when accessing sex ed online
– When hope gets in the way
– The Pentagon’s U.F.O. and “Not of This World” Vehicle Research is Officially Restarted
– 31 Funniest Cat TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top