Jun 3, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 686

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Getting to the point
“Keep sawing! I’ve got it under control!”
One honest toaster
Huge missile barrage intercepted by Iron Drone
Bodypainting into Sharon Stone
When you’re here, you’re family
Too easy
Down low, too slow
Back after vacation
Zelda vending machine
Double the pride
1975 Mr. Olympia
Safety snail
Low tide
This counts as “beach-theme” for the bathroom, right?
It’s not like they’re Blockbuster
Falconry
Super flower blood moon composition
10 ARTICLES

The Easiest Way to Get Every Unpopped Kernel From Your Popcorn
Elvis Presley’s daughter reacts to Baz Lurhmann’s upcoming biopic of her father
See the Island in Maldives Made Entirely of Trash
Odd Photos That Will Make You Look Twice
Can You Remember the Plot of Avatar?
He Planned a Treasure Hunt for the Ages — Until He Went Missing
Nearly 80% of young people don’t know what to trust when accessing sex ed online
When hope gets in the way
The Pentagon’s U.F.O. and “Not of This World” Vehicle Research is Officially Restarted
31 Funniest Cat TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

