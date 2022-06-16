Jun 16, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 688

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Lt. Dan van
The classics never go out of style
Mountain lion in Griffith Park, LA
First moments of Mount St. Helens 1980 eruption
Words of the week
How much fun can be had in one tube?
Genius dipping bowl
Brave Swedish fan
A cat can dream, can’t she?
Self-organizing maps
Bill Hader jubuliantly dancing
No line-cutting
Please wait a moment for your drink
A special kind of love
The floor is lava
Painted the backyard today
Dad cries while taking baby’s first selfie
Aerodynamics explained
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Employees Who Found a Brand New Way to Say “I Quit”
The mental block preventing people from buying electric vehicles
LARPing Goes to Disney World
Cheaper Ways to Take Your Kids to the Movies This Summer
8 Airports So Awesome They Can Even Make Delays Bearable
A Podcast Taught Me That We’re Probably All in Cults, and It’s (Mostly) Fine
NASA just showed us why its Mars lander will soon run out of power
Why Does Your Nose Run When You Cry?
Boat noise is driving humpback whale moms into deep, dangerous water.
The Cat Poop Parasite That Will Make You More Attractive

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screen Shot 2022 06 15 at 5.31.06 PM The Shirk Report Volume 688

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter