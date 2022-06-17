Tiny Arched Home Kits Are Available for as Little as $1,440
The tiny home craze has been in full effect for a while now and here’s another kind of small dwelling that you should look into.
A company in Cyprus, Texas called Arched Cabins sells AND ships kits for their tiny arched cabins and they are really something!
Their cabins range in size. The cheapest one goes for about $1,440 and measures 64 square feet and the most expensive model the company currently sells is 30 feet x 40 feet and sells for $19,800.
There are different upgrades you can choose from as well to make your tiny arched cabin your special abode.
On top of being reasonable, the company uses energy-efficient insulation in their homes and the people there say “the use of alternative energy systems and the shape of our cabins lends itself to water collection!”
The company says, “Arched Cabins can be used for workshops, offices, animal shelters, vacation homes, RV shelters, retirement homes, hunting lodges, student housing, tiny houses, tiny houses on wheels, granny pods/man caves/she sheds, and many other things!”
Here are some photos of what one of these houses looks like on the inside.
Be sure to use the arrows in the post below so you can see all the pictures.
