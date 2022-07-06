6 Things You Should Delete From Your Smartphone
If there’s one thing that’s universally true, it’s that nothing in this technologically-driven world of ours is ever truly private or protected.
You should assume that there’s always a circumstance where someone could get access to your smart device – which is why experts say you should never keep these 6 things stored there.
6. Personal photos or videos.
Of course you know that you shouldn’t be posting personal stuff to social media, but if someone hacks your phone, your boss, parents, kids, etc could all end up seeing them anyway.
If you must store these types of images, a personal computer with a solid password is the best option.
5. Your passwords.
You should always use a strong password, and shouldn’t use the same one over and over again, which means there’s a good chance you’re not going to be able to remember them all.
If you need to write them down, definitely don’t do it in a document on your phone.
Instead, consider downloading a password manager like Keeper, Dashlane, or LastPass to keep everything in one place, but also secure.
4. Pictures that contain sensitive information.
Any pictures of your credit cards, checks, anything with your address, full name, or birthday – always delete those, and never share them.
Treat them the same as you would any images you wouldn’t want seen by a third party, and come up with a password no one could guess.
3. Your fingerprint.
The fingerprint identification is easy, and it seems secure, but is it really?
If someone was robbing you, it’s easy enough to force your finger onto your phone – a password takes more steps and is more secure.
2. Your bank account information.
Being able to use your checking or savings account to pay bills on the computer is great and convenient, to be sure, but having that bank account information on your phone means you can easily lose it – or it can be easily hacked.
Avoid doing your online banking on your phone; use your computer instead because the website has more encryption than the app.
1. Your face.
Your face is stronger than your phone, as far as security, but it has the same ultimate pitfalls – someone could force you to open your phone and then simply take what they want.
Use a strong password. If nothing else, it will buy you some time if something bad happens.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · how to protect your smartphone, top, what not to keep on your smartphone, what you shouldn't keep on your smartphone