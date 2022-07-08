Jul 7, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 691

Friday!
A poor student’s whiskey pairing after finals
Tantrum on the race track
Not good enough for the main waiting room
Free lunch
10,000 mirrors use light to melt salt, generate electricity
Sniff, sniff, GO!
A total waste of 3D ketchup
“Don’t touch me, human”
A day at the beach…in Iowa
True story, circa 1933
Gimme a break
Surprise car wash
A snow leopard coming for you
Rocket launch
First summer as an American citizen
Visual demo: operating a magnetic field
UK’s Brighton Pier from above
1946 Royal Airforce Christmas menu
3-Year-Old Kid Comes Up New Way To Tie Shoes — A Simpler Method To Teach Kids
The Surreal Case of a C.I.A. Hacker’s Revenge
A registered dietitian shares 14 foods to fight burnout
How to Get Cell Phone Insurance for Free
4 of the top dating trends for 2022, so far
12 People Share the Ridiculous Things Their Bosses Gave Them… Instead of Raises
The Last Howard Johnson’s Restaurant Has Closed
There are too many pink salmon in the Pacific
Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years
Best Places for Outdoor Enthusiasts to Live and Work – 2022 Edition

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

