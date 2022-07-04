Twitter’s “Farmhouse Shaming” Page Is Hilarious and Here Are 10 Great Posts
The “chic farmhouse” trend seems to be everywhere these days…and I’m not talking about in farmhouses, FYI…
And a Twitter page called “Farmhouse Shaming” does a great job at poking fun of this phenomenon.
Let’s take a look.
1. Perfect placement.
W h a t 😂 pic.twitter.com/ud6y35soxu
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) May 31, 2019
2. You need more!
Mom told me to post this pic.twitter.com/9ZVvawR2KO
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) May 16, 2020
3. It sure does.
I know it’s supposed to be weathered but instead it looks like you smoked in front of these cabinets for approximately 59 years pic.twitter.com/Qo9lTnixd0
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) January 10, 2020
4. Just leave it alone!
Please stop painting perfectly good American Federal style furniture. 🤦🏻♀️ Most of it is cherry,walnut, or mahogany. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jvofyVHVVc
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) January 22, 2019
5. We need a new term for that.
Can we stop using the term “refurbished” to describe furniture that’s been chalk painted and beaten with a chain for a few hours to look like shit?
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) October 3, 2019
6. No food anywhere in sight.
This pantry makeover is killing me bc there is no goddamn food in here pic.twitter.com/VdSjUX1qdh
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) November 29, 2019
7. Someone explain it to me.
But why???? pic.twitter.com/Dcurvra9J2
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) January 30, 2019
8. Not a great look.
Nothing trendier then fake lead poisoning https://t.co/dzah89sBAW
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) June 10, 2019
9. In case you need a reminder.
I’m confused, what happens in here??? pic.twitter.com/47qVC30hQm
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) January 16, 2019
10. This is just outrageous.
W H A T pic.twitter.com/FNxZbQRysh
— FarmhouseShaming (@FarmhouseShame) February 8, 2019
