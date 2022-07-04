Jul 4, 2022

Twitter’s “Farmhouse Shaming” Page Is Hilarious and Here Are 10 Great Posts

The “chic farmhouse” trend seems to be everywhere these days…and I’m not talking about in farmhouses, FYI…

And a Twitter page called “Farmhouse Shaming” does a great job at poking fun of this phenomenon.

Let’s take a look.

1. Perfect placement.

2. You need more!

3. It sure does.

4. Just leave it alone!

5. We need a new term for that.

6. No food anywhere in sight.

7. Someone explain it to me.

8. Not a great look.

9. In case you need a reminder.

10. This is just outrageous.

twistedsifter on facebook Twitter’s “Farmhouse Shaming” Page Is Hilarious and Here Are 10 Great Posts

Categories: ARCHITECTURE, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter