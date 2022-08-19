Aug 18, 2022

A Snail Made Completely Out of Chocolate

Amaury Guichon is a chef who is well-known for his mindblowing chocolate creations…

Like this chocolate version of the Statue of Liberty.

 

And here’s another wonderful creation of his…a snail about to take a bite out of a red-topped mushroom…and yes, it’s completely made out of chocolate!

And this thing is pretty darn big, too!

 

Check out the video below to see how Guichon made this masterpiece.

His work is totally amazing!

