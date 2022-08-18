The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Options at Major Fast Food Chains
Fast food chains are hoping to keep customers by catering to people who no longer consider meat an option, and their menus are expanding in new and exciting ways – so, if you’re living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, here are some great options you might not expect.
Carl’s Jr. – The Beyond Famous Star with Cheese
Carl’s Jr. has had previous hits like the Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger and the Beyond Spicy BBQ Cheeseburger, and now they’re out with a classic Beyond Cheeseburger that’s sure to please.
Still, I hope that BBQ one comes back sooner than later.
Burger King – Impossible Whopper
This is the first Impossible product that was adopted by a chain nationwide, and it’s success means it remains part of the menu.
You can get it at literally any Burger King in the country, and it is actually hard to tell the difference between it and a regular Whopper.
What more could you ask for?
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veggie Burger
Freddy’s is all about the throwback, so no one should be surprised they’re going with a plain black-bean burger as a veggie option.
The ingredients are high-quality, so even though this burger doesn’t have any frills, it delivers on flavor – and the Thousand Island dressing never hurt anything, either.
White Castle – Impossible Slider with Smoked Cheddar
If you love a good belly bomb, there’s no reason you won’t love this Impossible option that’s smothered in smoked cheddar and mashed with pickles and grilled onions between their classic bun.
Some locations even offer it with dairy-free cheddar!
Dunkin’ Donuts – Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich and Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich
If you love a Sausage McMuffin, why not grab this alternative with some coffee that’s actually delicious, too?
As another bonus, Dunkin’ will hand over this egg, cheese, and not-sausage delight any time of the day – same deal with their Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, which features a black bean patty, an egg-white omelet, and white cheddar.
Dairy Queen – Non-Dairy Dilly Bar
If you’re anti-dairy – or dairy is anti-you – there’s no reason you can’t still enjoy ice cream. Dairy Queen is joining brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Haagen-Dazs, Breyers, and others in offering ice creams made with almond milk, coconut milk, and others – and this Non-Dairy Dilly Bar is made from coconut milk.
It’s dairy and gluten free.
Quizno’s – Vegan Corned Beef Sandwich
While you can’t name this cow-free corned beef at every Quizno’s in the country, you should definitely give the sammie (or wrap) a try if it’s available – paired with Swiss, pickles, sauerkraut, and honey French dressing, I doubt you’ll be able to tell the difference!
Fun fact: the mean is from Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli, a Shark Tank winner.
Del Taco – Beyond 8 Layer Burrito, Beyond Taco, Beyond Avocado Taco, Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito
Everyone deserves a great taco, no matter your dietary restrictions, and Del Taco is joining Taco Bell in offering more and more vegetarian options across the country.
They use Beyond meat in a layered burrito, a classic taco, plus some amped-up versions, so listen – please indulge on your next Taco Tuesday.
Starbucks – Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
Starbucks isn’t going to be one-upped, so you can grab a Beyond Meat sausage patty on an artisanal bun, plus egg and cheese, in restaurants in Canada.
If you’re a U.S. customer, your sandwich will feature Impossible Sausage, instead. I guess they just like to mix it up – and of course, they have plenty of milk alternatives that make your coffee dairy-free, too.
