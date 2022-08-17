Why Making Two Cuts in Your Band-Aid Might Help It Stay in Place
We’ve all had the frustrating experience of a Band-Aid not staying where we put it for long enough to do the job.
Well, here is a simple way to help your Band-Aid stay in place.
The tip comes courtesy of Dr. Travis Stork from the hit show The Doctors, and it’s so simple you’re going to want to give him a big ol’ hug.
First, you’ll need to gather your supplies, which are just bandages and a pair of scissors (maybe some Neosporin if you need it). Next, make sure your hands and the wound are clean and dried, then make two small cuts on either side of the middle gauze area.
Then you’ll lay your finger palm down on a clean, flat surface, centering the wound in the middle of the gauze before placing one of the bottom cuts directly over the skin. Repeat on the other side, criss-crossing the lower portions diagonally.
Last, you’ll lay the upper portions down on top of each other.
Here’s a video to check out if you’re more of a visual learner.
It makes so much sense, it’s so easy, and it works so well that you’re going to wonder why Band-Aids are made with the cuts already there, to be honest.
