Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Social Worker the Truth About Her Sister and Ruining Her Adoption Chances
Foster care can either bring out the best in people or the worst.
And, unfortunately, we tend to hear a lot of horror stories about how people take advantage of kids who are just looking for a fair chance in life.
Check out this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page and see if you think this woman was wrong for what she said to a social worker.
AITA for telling a social worker the real reason my sister wants a foster kid?
“I’m a 28F and I have a sister (36F) For the sake of story, I’ll just call Jane.
Jane is married to “Bob” and they have two kids, boy and a girl. My niece and nephew are wonderful kids and no trouble at all. They fight as siblings do but nothing big. I love them. Now for about two years, I did live with my sister. It was a miserable time that really affected our relationship. She saw me as free labor, money and babysitting.
Even when I managed to get a small part time job, she demanded I hand over nearly half my pay or get out. It was hell as she took completely advantage of me. I moved out as soon as I could and we have little contact outside of family gatherings.
Now after I moved out, she started complaining how “She has no help with the kids and never gets a break!” I babysit sometimes but I have made it clear, just cause I am off work, doesn’t mean I want an 8 hour day with my niece and nephew.
Anyway she started talking about how she wanted to foster a kid. Not a kid but a teenager. I pressed her for more info on this. She wants to adopt a teenager so she has a live in babysitter for her kids. This is her logic: “I want a kid around 16 or 17, you know someone who may have been in the system for awhile. They can share a room with your nephew (she only has a three 3 bedroom house) or sleep in the garage. They can help me with house work, chores, cook and help me with my business.(She bakes and sells cookies)
Also babysit the kids so me and Bob can go out sometimes or have some alone time. They’ll be so grateful for a home and won’t complain. I won’t have to pay them at all. And then when they turn 18, I can just sign up for another foster kid! A teenager will be so much easier than a little kid, they will be grateful just to have a roof, food, siblings if they have been separated from their real ones and clothes.”
I was horrified! Told her it was a horrible idea! She didn’t listen to me. She went on with it anyway. About a month ago, a social worker showed up at my apartment to ask me some questions about my sister. She had put me down as a character witness or something like that.
I immediately told the social worker why my sister really wanted to foster a kid and how she treated me when I lived with her. The lady thanked me.
My sister called crying saying that she wouldn’t be considered for any adoptions or fosters. The social worker told her that they felt her home and her weren’t a good fit. She asked if I said anything and I told the truth. She went off on me, hung up and we haven’t spoken since. She has sent some angry texts.
A couple family members are on her side. They think foster kids are f**king dogs or something and would be so happy just to have a roof and would gladly do all the housework.
So AITA here?”
