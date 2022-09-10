10 Little Etiquette Rules You Should Always Practice
Have basic manners and etiquette rules gone the way of the dodo?
It sure as heck seems that way sometimes…which is why it’s high time that you get a refresher course on 10 basic etiquette rules that you should practice no matter what.
Take a look at these and commit them to memory so you can be a good citizen, okay?
1. Shield your lemon.
Have you ever been hit by friendly fire when someone squeezed lemon or lime into their drink?
Yeah, it’s no fun…especially when it goes right into your eye.
So be sure to shield those dangerous items when squeezing!
2. Dishes go counterclockwise.
If you’re at a group meal, dishes should go counterclockwise around the table, but if someone to your left asks for something while you have it, go ahead and hand it over.
3. Don’t ask for leftovers at a business lunch or dinner.
It’s perfectly fine to take home leftovers when you’re out to eat with friends or family, but don’t do it when you’re dining for business.
It doesn’t look good.
4. Keep work voicemails brief.
If you’re leaving a voicemail that’s work-related, say your name, who you work for, your number, briefly state why you’re calling, and that’s it.
Over and out.
5. Don’t go to work when you’re sick.
It used to be viewed positively, or maybe even expected, that you should show up to work when sick, but the world has changed a lot in the past few years and now it’s just plain rude to put your co-workers at risk.
If you’re sick, stay home.
6. Respect fellow passengers.
If you have to get up during a flight, don’t yank the back of the seat in front of you.
And when the flight lands, don’t be one of those people in the middle or the back of the plane that tries to force their way up to the front before the doors open.
It’s rude and it slows the entire process down.
7. Read the wedding invitation.
If you get invited to a wedding, read the invitation carefully.
The people who are getting married are extremely busy and don’t have time to answer stupid questions from a bunch of guests that they should already know.
The best example is about wedding guests. If your invitation doesn’t say that you may bring a guest, don’t even ask.
8. Go with the flow.
If you’re on a sidewalk, stay to the right side and don’t stop to text, look at your phone, or dilly dally in any way.
This messes up the flow of foot traffic and people WILL get annoyed at you.
9. Don’t play music too loudly.
If you’re going to listen to music when you’re out and about, invest in a pair of headphones that are of decent quality.
No one else wants to hear what you’re listening to through a bad pair of ear pods and no one DEFINITELY is interested in hearing your music without any kind of headphones at all.
Trust us on this one…
10. Never show up empty-handed.
If you’re going to a party or a dinner, bring something.
It could be wine, flowers, dessert, etc.
Just don’t show up without something…it’s not a good look…
Now get out there and be the most polite person you can be!