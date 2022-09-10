10 Times People Were Surprised With Funny and Wholesome Anniversary Gifts
What’s the last really great gift you got for your partner on your anniversary?
Can you remember one that really knocked their socks off?
Well, if you’re struggling to pick out a good one, maybe these anniversary gifts will you some ideas.
Take a look!
1. I’d like to hang out with them.
Fun times!
My grandparents celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Beverly Hillbilly’s style. from funny
2. That’s very cool.
I bet she loved it.
I folded 1000 paper cranes for my wife for our first wedding anniversary from pics
3. A perfect pair.
What a surprise!
20 Year Wedding Anniversary proves my wife and I share the same brain. We picked out cards for each other from two different Targets on two different days. I love being hitched to my best friend. from MadeMeSmile
4. They brought you together.
How cute!
My boyfriend and I met at the dog park, so it was really their 2 year anniversary last weekend. from aww
5. A whole year of dates.
What a cool idea!
My boyfriend has taken a picture of me on every single date we’ve been on in the last year. I didn’t know why but for our anniversary he gave me this book😭😍 pic.twitter.com/MHkxqNmxWC
— mags (@magsster) June 19, 2018
6. Recreating a special day.
You look great!
60th wedding anniversary during quarantine! She wore her wedding dress! He wore a tux, kind of! from aww
7. That’s great!
You’re a talented guy.
Made stain glass window for me and wife’s 4th year anniversary. from pics
8. The gaming couple.
You found your soul mate.
Anniversary gift from my GF who games with me. We all make sacrifices to have this! from gaming
9. This is classic.
The dog always comes first.
This year’s anniversary card from me to my partner from funny
10. As a White Castle fan, I approve.
You gotta love it!
My girlfriends grandparents got married at the ages of 15 & 17. After the wedding they went to White Castle. This was the cake for the 60th anniversary party. from pics
