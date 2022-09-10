10 Times the Future Was Predicted With Incredible Accuracy
Believe it or not, sometimes people or movies or TV shows actually do predict the future…even if they didn’t really set out to.
And here are 10 perfect examples of that weird phenomenon coming true.
1. He was right on the money.
Pattinson did a good job, too!
2. Get paid to play video games?
3. This was from 2017.
We all know how that turned out…
Here’s a video of Iron mike punching someone on a plane who was mouthing off…
5. Boy, were they ever right…
Man predicts mobile phone technology in 1953 from agedlikewine
Check out this video of McDonald’s using the song in their commercials starting in July 2020.
7. The Simpsons is always right about everything.
In March 2019, Disney owning 20th Century Fox became official.
8. Tyler the Creator called it.
He won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2020 and he had an Adult Swim series from 2012-2014.
To Anyone Reading This, You Can Seriously Do What The Fuck You Want. I Will Have A Grammy. And I Will Get A Show On Adult Swim.
— T (@tylerthecreator) December 6, 2010
9. This guy said this on Twitter in 2019…
And Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was announced later that year at San Diego Comic-Con.
This tweet from agedlikewine
