11 Wholesome and Funny Anniversary Presents People Gave Their Partners
It can be tough to come up with good anniversary presents year after year for your partner…
So maybe these 11 surprising gifts that people received will give you some inspiration for next year!
Take a look! We think you’ll be impressed.
1. Meet China!
Looks like a good pooch!
My husband and I just celebrated our 20th anniversary. He wanted to get me traditional platinum or China. Platinum was too expensive, so Reddit- meet China! from aww
2. This is amazing.
Dr. Jones!
My wife and I decided to do something creative for our 21st anniversary portrait. "21 Years of Adventure" from pics
3. That’s a good thing!
You’re perfect together.
My wife and I accidentally got each other the same gift for our second anniversary from funny
4. How sweet.
Poor guy.
Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn't allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020
5. That’s a great idea!
Good work, sir.
When your girlfriend has everything so you gotta think outside the box…. and yes she did cry ☺️🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/sMJbwpJC38
— L.J.M. 🧸🤓 (@GIs_Keeper) August 11, 2017
6. I’m here to pick up your daughter.
This is cute.
My dad sneaks out of the house every year at the same time for my parents’ first date anniversary. He puts on his old high school letter jacket, rings the doorbell, and asks, “Is Kris home?” only to ask her if she’ll go out with him, reenacting that first moment 44 years ago. from MadeMeSmile
7. Still partyin’.
Slow down, Grandma!
My Grandparents got this picture framed from their 60th anniversary. from funny
8. Very crafty!
Nice work.
9. Things have changed.
Looks like a crazy house.
10th anniversary today, thought we’d capture the romance. from pics
10. That’s cool.
I bet she loved it.
A guy asked if I can replicate his wedding bouquet from paper so he can give it to his wife at their first anniversary. from pics
11. Let’s take a walk.
Moved to tears.
