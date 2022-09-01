The Shirk Report – Volume 699
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Time for family photos
– Fall guys
– Best wet floor sign ever
– Waves in Kona, HI crash over 2-story condos
– Summer at Six Flags
– Absolutely no shame
– So lit
– Sink or swim
– Before and after a day at the beach
– Kid limbo skating under cars
– And he sticks the landing!
– Neighbors getting a jump on Halloween
– Otherworldly psychedelic art
– Gift to hospital staff on last day of chemo
– Throwing a branch into the wind
– Relaxing roos
– Window view
– Thinking of you
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 11 Fun Facts About Coney Island
– How To Cut And Serve Different Kinds Of Cheese
– This Fairytale Castle Could Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of $7 Million
– Space junk found on Australian farms suspected to be from SpaceX
– A parent-tested plan for flying with a toddler
– The Dark Side of American Cheerfulness
– Tinder Hearted: How did a dating app become my longest running relationship?
– She Faked Her Chimp’s Death. Then Things Went Apesh*t.
– How Much Do Small, Daily Purchases Really Affect Your Long-Term Finances?
– Possums Are Awesome Because They Protect You Against Lyme Disease
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top