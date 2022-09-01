Sep 1, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 699

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Time for family photos
Fall guys
Best wet floor sign ever
Waves in Kona, HI crash over 2-story condos
Summer at Six Flags
Absolutely no shame
So lit
Sink or swim
Before and after a day at the beach
Kid limbo skating under cars
And he sticks the landing!
Neighbors getting a jump on Halloween
Otherworldly psychedelic art
Gift to hospital staff on last day of chemo
Throwing a branch into the wind
Relaxing roos
Window view
Thinking of you
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

11 Fun Facts About Coney Island
How To Cut And Serve Different Kinds Of Cheese
This Fairytale Castle Could Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of $7 Million
Space junk found on Australian farms suspected to be from SpaceX
A parent-tested plan for flying with a toddler
The Dark Side of American Cheerfulness
Tinder Hearted: How did a dating app become my longest running relationship?
She Faked Her Chimp’s Death. Then Things Went Apesh*t.
How Much Do Small, Daily Purchases Really Affect Your Long-Term Finances?
Possums Are Awesome Because They Protect You Against Lyme Disease

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 699 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 699

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter