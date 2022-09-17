Try This Trick to Remove Brown Spots From Your Skin
There’s really no escaping it as you get older: you’re going to get brown spots on your skin, known as age spots.
And if you don’t like the way these spots look on your body, we have a solution for you that will get rid of them and it only takes two common kitchen ingredients to do it!
Before we give you the info on how to get rid of age spots, if you have any questions about whether a spot on your body could potentially be cancerous, go see your doctor or dermatologist immediately to get it looked at. Here’s a helpful video about how to determine if the spots on your skin could be cancerous.
Now on to the special formula to help you get rid of your brown spots.
It might take a little while, but you should follow these instructions for 2 to 4 weeks or until you get the results you want.
- Chop up an onion and put it in a Ziploc bag
- Smash the onion using a blunt surface and pour it into a blender.
- Blend the onion with a half-cup cup of apple cider vinegar until the mixture is smooth.
- Soak a cotton ball in the solution and apply it to your spots daily.
Take a look at the video below for more info. Good luck!
