Oct 28, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 707

the-friday-shirk-report

Friday!
Voices in your head
Air hockey karma
First photo of Linkin Park
Smoothest slide in baseball
Groundhog so over being pregnant
Building rotated 90 degrees while people worked inside
The Royal Portuguese reading room, Brazil
My, how the tables have turned
When your mascot is a shark
Happy Birthday!
The glitch in ‘The Matrix’ is real
First time talking to crush vs. wedding day
Life is but a dream
Do you mean “ominous?”
Lick, licker, lickest
Shirt of the Year
Overhead squat
Quick Little League reminder
The Wild Mammals Making A Comeback In Europe, Visualized
What Should You Never Do in the United States? People Shared Their Thoughts.
My Dying Husband Tried to Help Me Find Love Again
How Do Odor Neutralizers Like Febreze Work?
The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time
Everything You Should Do Early to Prepare for a Hurricane
For better sleep, borrow the bedtime routine of a toddler
The Art of Bidding, or How I Survived Federal Prison
Watch how Cabbage Patch Kids Caused Panic in Toy Stores in 1983
4 ways to help girls thrive online

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

