15 People Discuss Celebrities Who Disappeared Out of Nowhere
Sometimes, it seems like celebrities vanish into thin air.
One day, they’re all over your TV screen, and then, BAM!, they disappear…
And today we’re going to hear from people on AskReddit about who they think fits into this category.
Let’s take a look!
1. Time to dance!
“Lou Bega.
Still working on Mambo No. 6…”
2. Martial arts master.
“Jet Li.
He had an illness I think. He recovered but looks 20 years older than he is.
Still a great guy.”
3. Career change.
“Jason Lee from My name is Earl.
He moved to Denton, Texas and does photography now.”
4. Out of the public eye.
“Meg White from The White Stripes.
Jack White has his own label and is successful with his own music.
When asked about Meg, he said she doesn’t really enjoy publicity.”
5. Not a bad change.
“Enya.
She literally made amazing music, made a fortune then swerved the limelight to live peacefully in her castle.
Iconic.”
6. Where’d he go?
“Josh Hartnett.
He was really big after Pearl Harbor.”
7. She was big.
“Mena Suvari.
The girl from the American Pie and American Beauty movies…and the Teenage Dirtbag video.”
8. Miss him.
“Rick Moranis.
After his wife d**d, he dropped everything so that he could focus on raising his children.
I respect that.”
9. Funny guy.
“Chris Tucker.
I think he’s on the record that he made so much money doing Rush Hour 1,2, and 3 that he basically said “f**k it” and retired.”
10. Oh yeah…
“Leelee Sobieski.
She was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s.”
11. A normal life.
“Nelly Furtado.
She had her daughter enrolled in ice skating classes at the rink I worked at in the early-mid 2000s.
She’s just been living a normal life it seems.”
12. Too bad.
“Eliza Dushku.
Apparently she reported harassment and was dropped from the show soon after and hasn’t worked since.”
13. Goodbye, Hollywood.
“Mischa Barton.
If I remember correctly, being famous messed with her head so she deliberately put the brakes on her career.”
14. He was everywhere.
“Billy Zane.
He was in everything…. Then he just…. Went away…”
15. Child star.
“Jonathon Taylor Thomas.
From what I’ve gathered is he just likes being him and not all over the place. Being a teen heart throb is probably stressful enough.
He’s probably just living off Home Improvement checks or something.”
