A Customer Shared a Hack About Places Where Starbucks Is Cheaper
Are you looking for a life hack that will amp up your energy AND will save you some cash?
If you shook your head and said YES, this video from a TikTok user about where to get your Starbucks drinks for reduces prices will definitely be of interest to you.
Take a look.
@larssfit2.0my fav hack ever♬ use this sound if your an alien – john •
In the comments section of her video, the woman said this works because in-store Starbucks locations are licensed and are different than regular franchises, meaning they can run their own specials on drinks if they choose to.
In the comments, the woman also said,
“You have to get their app & clip coupon” at both Albertsons and Vons.
Kroger, Target, and Safeway all have apps for Starbucks in their stores, as well, if you are so inclined to check them out.
In an email, the woman further explained the process and said, “Basically, you have to download Albertsons or Vons app and clip coupon, then you can use at the Starbucks inside the store.”
You’re welcome!