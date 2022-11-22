What’s the Best Feeling That’s Totally Wholesome? Here’s What People Said.
Hey, get your head out of the gutter!
Yes…I’m talking to YOU.
Because today we’re going to hear from AskReddit users about the best physical feeling you can experience that is totally WHOLESOME.
Let’s see what they had to say!
1. Top notch.
“I had a cast and splint on both my legs for 2 months.
When they cut it off, they scratched my legs for me and the itch was just top notch!
Yeah!”
2. Relief.
“Right after a migraine goes away.
It’s almost a spiritual experience.”
3. Time to snooze.
“When you’ve been up for 20 hours+ and finally get into bed and you just know it’ll be the best sleep of your life.”
4. Let it out.
“Finally getting to take a p**s when you really have to go.
Especially if you’re in the woods on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.
Nothing beats that level of serenity and relief.”
5. Sounds nice.
“I got a professional full body massage a few years back for the first time at a spa after the recommendation from a co-worker.
I felt like I was floating on a cloud for the next few days.”
6. I can hear!
“The feeling of water leaving your ear after being there all day.
Then you feel like you have some kind of superhero level hearing afterwards for a while.”
7. The good stuff!
“Sneezing when you’re sick.
Then you get that 20-second feeling of breathing through your nose again and it is glorious.”
8. Cozy.
“Coming inside from the outside during winter, crawling into your heated blanket with the lights dimmed, and just chilling.”
9. Get rid of the pain.
“Taking Percocet that my doctor prescribed me after getting dry socket from wisdom teeth removal.
Felt so so good to have that awful pain removed.”
10. Yikes.
“Getting my nasal packing removed 2 days after nose surgery.
Feels like they pull it directly out of your brain and you can think clear again.”
11. To be desired.
“The feeling of being desired again.
Not specifically about s** but knowing someone found my attractive and made it known (we’re now dating) the feeling of euphoria from the dopamine was insane.”
12. Cool!
“The handshake and head-pat I got from Gordon Ramsay when I attended one of the Hell’s Kitchen filmings and I told him I was an aspiring chef who was going to focus on gourmet Kosher foods.
He told me to keep learning from my experiences as a novice chef; I have a culinary degree now.”