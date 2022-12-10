10 Charts That Will Make You Look at the Human Body Differently
Do you consider yourself a science person?
Someone who knows a thing or two about anatomy?
Even if you’re ahead of the curve in that department, we think these 10 charts about the human body are going to surprise you and make you think.
Take a look for yourself and learn something new today!
1. Here’s the difference.
Good to know.
The difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest, in honor of American Heart Month from coolguides
2. What different scans look like.
Pretty fascinating.
3. For all the nappers out there.
Get your sleep on!
I was not aware different-length naps had different effects on the body. from coolguides
4. Let’s learn about your mouth.
This is weird AND interesting.
5. Get out there and get moving!
It’s good for you!
6. Let’s get morbid…
You know you’re interested…
7. Stages of decay.
This is creepy.
8. A look at the lungs.
And different ailments that can affect them.
9. Headaches are the worst.
Which ones do you suffer from?
Woke Up With A Headache Today Not Sure If It’s Repost from coolguides
10. The ingredients of the body.
This is what you’re made up of!