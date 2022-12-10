Dec 15, 2022

10 Charts That Will Make You Look at the Human Body Differently

Do you consider yourself a science person?

Someone who knows a thing or two about anatomy?

Even if you’re ahead of the curve in that department, we think these 10 charts about the human body are going to surprise you and make you think.

Take a look for yourself and learn something new today!

1. Here’s the difference.

Good to know.

The difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest, in honor of American Heart Month from coolguides

2. What different scans look like.

Pretty fascinating.

Brain imaging types from coolguides

3. For all the nappers out there.

Get your sleep on!

I was not aware different-length naps had different effects on the body. from coolguides

4. Let’s learn about your mouth.

This is weird AND interesting.

Phonetic map of the human mouth from coolguides

5. Get out there and get moving!

It’s good for you!

Guide of how walking affects the body from coolguides

6. Let’s get morbid…

You know you’re interested…

A morbid guide to human body decomposition from coolguides

7. Stages of decay.

This is creepy.

this piece that shows the stages of decay from coolguides

8. A look at the lungs.

And different ailments that can affect them.

9. Headaches are the worst.

Which ones do you suffer from?

Woke Up With A Headache Today Not Sure If It’s Repost from coolguides

10. The ingredients of the body.

This is what you’re made up of!

Human Body Ingredients from coolguides

