14 People Discuss Things That Folks Dislike for No Reason

1. You might love it.
“In the USA, bidets.
You have no idea how much you’ll love it.
Buy a washlet for your toilet, it’s a game changer.”
2. You’re missing out!
“New Music.
A ton (not all) people think their generation’s music was better than whatever is current.
It is hard to accept that your teenage music sucked to the generation before. It is a cycle and the wheels keep on turning.”
3. Ridiculous.
“Immigrants.
One of the arguments I’ve heard, “they are taking our jobs!” I came to your country after leaving my family behind, paying thrice the tuition fees for the same education, paying health insurance which is free to you, and at a disadvantage generally.
Still you can’t reach the level of skill required, you’re still mad immigrants are taking your job?
Immigrants work twice as hard to be recognized as just as mediocre as you.”
4. Come on!
“Feminists.
Have never met one who did anything remotely annoying. Yet the internet tells me they are everywhere pushing crazy things. I keep seeing them compared to N**is, incels and other extremists groups.
The only examples I ever see are strawman Twitter posts or hypotheticals.”
5. They’re doing good stuff.
“Spiders. When people see spiders (or pictures of spiders) their reaction is “K**l it with fire!”
But why? Sure, there are some venomous spiders, but for the most part, they live their lives eating all those other insects that do bad things (like flies walking on poo and then on your sandwich, mosquitoes, wasps, termites, etc, etc).
They help us, and yet people hate them because they have 8 legs and looks scary. Unless you’re a bug in it’s web, how can they be scary?”
6. Plenty of good ones.
“Boomers.”
The stereotype that they’re all doing well and are entitled snots is so untrue. The stereotype exists because privileged snots make the most noise.
Plenty are on fixed incomes barely able to feed themselves.”
7. Just having fun.
“Cosplay.
it’s just makeup and acting.
Literally everyone does it on Halloween but once you put a name to it it’s “weird”?
It’s just an art form sure some people can be cringey but the actual art itself isn’t.”
8. Nerd alert.
“Like most things involving criticism of nerd culture, I blame Homestuck and our society’s irrational h**red of teenagers being into anything.”
9. Bogus!
“Black cats.
People think they’re evil or bad luck, but neighbor’s black cat is an absolute sweetheart.
Even my dogs like him.”
10. Please be nice.
“Being a kind, polite big-hearted person.
“Man you’re soft, grow some balls you p**sy.””
11. Get over it.
“”Happy Holidays”
When I worked retail, I had a customer throw a fit about our “Happy Holidays” signs because, “this is America and most people here are Christian.”
Later, I found out this sentiment is nauseatingly common.
Happy Holidays INCLUDES CHRISTMAS!!!! You’re literally throwing a fit about not excluding people. That’s a serious concern.”
12. Nothing wrong with that.
““Basic” women.
Let women like things even if they are commonly liked and mainstream. It’s not hurting anybody that a large group of women enjoy pumpkin spice lattes or watch reality TV or enjoy taking a trip to Target.
It makes them happy, so why should it annoy so many other people?”
13. Seems like a nice guy.
“Guy Fieri.
Dude has donated millions to charity and done phenomenal things for the world but because he has spiked blond hair and is a meme, people h**e on him.”
14. Be a man!
“Guys liking “feminine” things.
I grew up in Vietnam and lived there until the age of 15. I’m a guy who played dolls and house with my elder sister (who is 6 years my senior) when I was 5-6 and subsequently received so much flak and jeering from fellow elementary classmates (both boys & girls) as well as homeroom teachers after I accidentally blurted out about my “abnormal” playing activities to the world (or my small world).
Luckily, my parents just let me be. My dad later told me to not reveal my interests to anyone whom I do not know well out of concern that I might be bullied. He personally bought me a Sailor Moon action figure.”
