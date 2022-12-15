Dec 14, 2022
A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.
I don’t know if a lot of people still watch Who Wants to be a Millionaire anymore, but the games how where smart folks climb into the hot seat and answer questions used to be a huge hit.
One of the reasons it was so popular is because we all like to play along at home. We want to see if we’re smart enough to win money on television, right?
Well, here’s your chance to find out – even though you don’t get any lifelines – by answering 7 of the questions on contestant had to get through on his way to a million bucks.
7. $100: Which of these projectiles is normally shot from a slingshot?
6. $200: From 1994 to 2001, Rudy Giuliani served as the 107th mayor of what city?
5. $300: Which of these utensils is commonly used to stir-fry food?
4. $500: Which of these animal names is also a term often used to refer to a spy?
3. $1,000: The olive branch is an ancient symbol of what?
2. $2,000: A Zamboni is a machine used to do what?
1. $4,000: The 1995 movie “The Usual Suspects” takes its title from a famous line in what movie?
