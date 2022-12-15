Dec 14, 2022

A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

I don’t know if a lot of people still watch Who Wants to be a Millionaire anymore, but the games how where smart folks climb into the hot seat and answer questions used to be a huge hit.

One of the reasons it was so popular is because we all like to play along at home. We want to see if we’re smart enough to win money on television, right?

Well, here’s your chance to find out – even though you don’t get any lifelines – by answering 7 of the questions on contestant had to get through on his way to a million bucks.

7. $100

Blank 800 x 550 97 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

6. $200

Blank 800 x 550 98 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

5. $300

Blank 800 x 550 99 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

4. $500

Blank 800 x 550 100 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

3. $1000

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T070513.562 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

2. $2000

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T070958.318 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

1. $4000

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071126.553 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

Continue reading to see if you’re still on a roll!

7. $100: Which of these projectiles is normally shot from a slingshot?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071506.340 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

6. $200: From 1994 to 2001, Rudy Giuliani served as the 107th mayor of what city?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071459.287 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

5. $300: Which of these utensils is commonly used to stir-fry food?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071434.108 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

4. $500: Which of these animal names is also a term often used to refer to a spy?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071405.694 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

3. $1,000: The olive branch is an ancient symbol of what?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071247.403 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

2. $2,000: A Zamboni is a machine used to do what?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071233.888 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

1. $4,000: The 1995 movie “The Usual Suspects” takes its title from a famous line in what movie?

Blank 800 x 550 2020 05 01T071205.555 A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

twistedsifter on facebook A Contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Answered These 7 Questions on His Way to Victory. See if You Can, Too.

Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter