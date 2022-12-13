A Man in Colorado Hit the $1 Million Jackpot Twice in the Same Day
While the rest of us are out here dealing with one thing after another — a flat tire on the same day you get pulled over for speeding, for example — other people are living their best lives, and then some. And it all boils down to luck.
A man who goes by the name “Joe B.” is that lucky son-of-a-gun this time, managing to hit the $1 million Powerball jackpot twice in the same day.
The man, who lives in Colorado, had been filling in the same Powerball numbers for 30 years. Now that’s some serious commitment.
Well, it sure seems like his strategy finally paid off. He bought the tickets at two separate stores, located roughly a mile apart. He even went so far as to purchase them at different times of day, buying one in the morning and one later in the evening.
And if you’re thinking about trying Joe B.’s strategy, you’ll want to write down the winning numbers: 5-9-27-39-42. Hey, they worked for him after 30 years. Why can’t lightning strike twice?
Joe is a smart man in another way: When Colorado Lottery staffers asked him what he plans to do with all the money, he said, “the Boss has plans for it.” You know what they say — happy wife, happy life.
We really wish Joe B. all the happiness in the world and would just give him the same advice our parents gave us: Don’t spend it all in one place!