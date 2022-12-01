A TikTok User Shared a Video Hack About Getting 46 Days off Using 18 Days of PTO
I think it’s the understatement of the century to say that everyone wants more time off from work.
And a meme went viral showing folks how they can take a total of 46 days off of work using 18 days of PTO if they plan it out the right way.
Take a look at how they broke it down.
And someone shared the meme as a video on TikTok, as well.
People on TikTok responded to the plan.
One person said,
“Do people not do this? I do this for every holiday.”
Another viewer was surprised about how much time some folks get off and commented,
“Y’all are getting 18 days worth of PTO?”
A TikTokker added,
“A lot of businesses don’t allow their employees to take PTO a day before or after holidays. So this ‘plan’ fails.”
And another person commented,
“I would do this all the time. Make sure to schedule your PTO in advance!!”
Be sure to take advantage of your time off and remember to plan accordingly, friends!