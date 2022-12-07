How Do You Know if You’re Drinking Too Much or Not Enough Water?
The world of wellness is brimming with the many health benefits of drinking water. However, it seems everyone – from nutrition gurus to doctors – has different rules about how much water we should be drinking. Who is correct and do we all need to be so super focused on our hydration?
Perhaps it’s best to start with official advice. In the UK, the NHS recommends that adults should drink six to eight cups or glasses of fluid per day. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, in the US, adults should consume between 2.7 and 3.7 liters each day. However, these recommendations lack specific details that could be helpful.
These guidelines exist to help us avoid dehydration as well as drinking too much water. Dehydration happens when you lose more fluid than you consume, and symptoms include thirst, dark urine with a strong smell, lethargy, lightheadedness, and dry mouth and tongue.
On the other hand, excessive water consumption or water intoxication can be dangerous or even deadly. Drinking a large amount of water during a short period of time can lead to hyponatremia, a kidney dysfunction marked by the body’s inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis.
We’ve established the official recommendations as well as the dangers of consuming too much or too little water. But do we need to worry about drinking a certain magic unit of fluid each day? Several experts say “no.”
Beyond thirst, nephrologist Karen Dwyer told The Conversation,
“The best gauge of your hydration level is the color of your urine. You should aim for light yellow in color.
If very dark then you’re dehydrated and need more water.
If clear (like water) then you don’t need as much water.”
People with certain health conditions, such as diabetes, or taking certain medications should monitor their hydration with a doctor. Babies, children, and the elderly are also at greater risk of health issues due to a lack of fluids. Beyond these considerations, let common sense and your body be your guide. Drink when you’re thirsty, in hot weather, and when exercising, but don’t sweat hitting a certain number of glasses, or liters, or cups.
