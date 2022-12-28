Parents Who Do These 5 Things Produce Hardworking Children
Raising kids is difficult work and every parent out there wants their children to grow up to be hardworking, productive members of society.
But even parents need a little guidance along the way to figure out the best way to help their kids accomplish their goals.
Here are 5 things that parents do to produce hardworking children.
Let’s have a look.
1. No complaining.
Parents shouldn’t complain about work at home because they should try to project that work is enjoyable and fulfilling, even if they had a bad day at the office.
Dr. Laura Dabney says, “You’re always modeling for your child. It doesn’t really matter what you’re saying to them. If you’re modeling something different, you’re causing a situation that’s very difficult for them to understand.”
2. Let them struggle.
Of course, parents want their kids to struggle as little as possible and they want to run in to help if something goes wrong, but in order to raise their kids to be hardworking individuals, they need to let them struggle and see what they can get done on their own.
And when they do finish a task or complete something, parents should congratulate and praise them.
3. Don’t say this phrase.
Parents should never say these four words: “Because I said so.”
If a child is having trouble with homework or dealing with another issue, parents should say something like “you can figure this out, we believe in you.”
This reinforces the satisfaction that comes with hard work.
4. Respect your kids’ interests and temperament.
Even if parents do want to raise hardworking kids, they need to be open-minded to each child’s interests and temperament because a fixed idea about what constitutes hard work can vary quite a bit.
Some kids might like toys, while others enjoy school or doing homework. Find out what they care about and encourage them to work hard at it.
5. Help them out the right way.
Even though parents want their kids to work hard and to develop good habits about working, that doesn’t mean they should be left out to dry when they encounter problems and obstacles.
Parents need to weigh the negatives and the positives and know when to get involved if their child is struggling with something.
Dr. Dabney says, “Your job as the parent is to step in when the frustration gets to be too much, or, when they get older, as it becomes dangerous.”
Good luck out there! We believe in you!