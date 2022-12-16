Dec 16, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 714

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
J.R.R. Tolkien’s home if he were still alive
Working on a simple mural project
Shift your perspective
Perfectly-executed dive
Frozen birch tree
Automated pigeon container
Most important meal of the day
The risks of working alone
Bunsets
Patience is a virtue
Nicholas Cage in a (3D-printed magnet) pickle
Too tight train
Cross section of a submarine
Cleaning a giant telescope
Sadie Hawkins doubts
Timelapse of colored pencil sketch
Every kitchen needs this
90-year-old kids at heart
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

How a Translation App Helped My Mother and Me Say ‘I Love You’
8 Classic Video Games You Can Play Online for Free
Does A Friend Having Cancer Entitle Them To Free Dinner?
Why January Is the Deadliest Month of the Year
Bob Dylan’s Teenage Love Letters Going On The Auction Block
2 Beers Is Apparently All It Takes to Defeat Captain America
The exes forced to live together after breaking up
Kids learn faster than adults. This neurotransmitter could explain why.
He Took His Daughter’s Side Over His Wife’s. Was He Wrong?
Ignore All This Financial Advice Your Parents Taught You

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 714 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 714

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter